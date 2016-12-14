REFILE-Advisers could reap $345 mln in fees from UniCredit rights issue

(Refiles to fix UBS and Credit Suisse codes)
* Italy's biggest bank plans to raise 13 billion euros
* Underwriters may charge 1.5-2.5 percent - consultant
* Italy home to some of Europe's highest fee payers
* GRAPHIC - Italian banks under pressure tmsnrt.rs/2gOQUDc
By Pamela Barbaglia and Dasha Afanasieva
LONDON, Dec 14 UniCredit's plan to
shore up its balance sheet could earn investment banks
underwriting its rights issue up to an estimated 325 million
euros ($345 million) in fees, the largest such haul for any
Italian share sale.
The bank, which has a market value of 17 billion euros,
wants to tap equity markets early next year for one of Europe's
biggest rights issues of the past decade, raising 13 billion
euros to shield itself from a broader banking crisis.
With the wider Italian banking system plagued by bad debts,
the country is home to some of the highest fee payers in Europe
for equity capital deals. Underwriters charge more for riskier
issues as they may have to mop up any unsold shares.
Unicredit's capital buffer was one of the slimmest among
banks deemed important to the financial system in the latest
European Union stress tests, results of which were announced in
July.
Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier, who was appointed the
same month, has gathered 10 banks to help him fix UniCredit's
balance sheet with the rights issue, the size of which goes well
beyond similar deals launched by Deutsche Bank and
Standard Chartered in the past two years.
The banks underwriting the cash call by UniCredit - Italy's
biggest bank - will share a pot of between 195 and 325 million
euros, according to estimates from Freeman Consulting.
Underwriting fees for rights issuances typically stand at
2-3 percent of the overall amount. Freeman estimated the banks
will offer UniCredit a small discount, charging between 1.5 and
2.5 percent, given the size of the transaction.
Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, JPMorgan and Mediobanca have
secured leading roles as joint global coordinators.
Of these, Morgan Stanley and UBS will also act as
"structuring advisers". The duo recently worked with UniCredit
on a series of divestments which resulted in overall proceeds of
more than 6 billion euros for the Italian lender.
Five other banks - Citigroup, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC - have
come onboard as co-global coordinators and joint bookrunners on
the offer, which is set to be one of Europe's largest equity
capital markets deals next year.
Bank of America's global head of equity capital markets,
Craig Coben, predicted a series of such deals and initial public
offerings next year in a sector which investors have been
cautious about due to its troubles since the financial crisis.
"We should see a combination of high-profile IPOs and
capital increases from European financial institutions over the
course of 2017," Coben said.
"These will be major liquidity events and will give
investors the opportunity to increase their exposure to the
sector and to cure their longstanding underweight."
LUCRATIVE FEES
Italy remains a lucrative market for large investment banks.
Ailing Monte dei Paschi di Siena had to cough up
more than $400 million in underwriting fees for two consecutive
capital increases in 2014 and 2015. Shares in the bank, which
has a market value of 600 million euros, have fallen 83 percent
this year.
However, the banks that signed up to underwrite Monte dei
Paschi's latest attempt to raise 5 billion euros in an emergency
cash call have all walked away amid scant investor interest.
JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs agreed in July to help the
world's oldest bank clinch a rescue, but never made a firm
commitment to pull off a deal.
Deutsche Bank itself paid about 119 million euros in 2014 to
underwriters for its 8 billion euro capital increase, according
to the prospectus for its rights issue. The deal was priced at
about 1.5 percent of the overall amount, given its low risk
profile.
Yet the German lender may still fall short of capital next
year as it tries to settle U.S. allegations that it mis-sold
mortgage-backed securities for around 2.75 billion euros during
the global financial crisis, analysts said.
This means Deutsche Bank may need to press ahead with
another issue depending on the final demands by the U.S.
Department of Justice.
Credit Suisse is also expected to pay attractive fees as it
seeks to raise 2-4 billion Swiss francs ($2-4 billion) by
selling 20-30 percent of its domestic unit in what could be
Switzerland's biggest stock market listing in more than a
decade.
"Financial institutions have historically been the most
active issuers of equity in Europe," said Bank of America's
Coben. "It is consistently the most active sector."
($1 = 0.9425 euros)
($1 = 1.0104 Swiss francs)
(editing by David Stamp)