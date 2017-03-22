Abu Dhabi's Aabar top investor in UniCredit with 5 pct after cash call

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
ROME, March 22 Abu Dhabi's investment firm Aabar is the top investor in UniCredit with a stake of 5.04 percent after the Italian bank raised 13 billion euros in a share sale earlier this year, the lender's website showed on Wednesday.
Prior to the share issue, UniCredit's top shareholder was Los Angeles-based fund Capital Research and Management Company with a stake of 6.7 percent.
Italian press had reported Capital Research had boosted its position as top investor by buying into the cash call. However, a regulatory filing dated Feb. 28 showed the U.S. fund had cut its stake to 4 percent outside of the cash call.
Investors are obliged to disclose significant holdings, but sometimes do not provide frequent updates. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.