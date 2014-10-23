UniCredit likely to pick Prelios-Fortress for exclusive UCCMB sale talks

ROME Oct 23 Unicredit is likely to pick the consortium comprising Fortress Investment Group and Italian property firm Prelios for exclusive talks on the sale of its UCCMB bad loan unit, the chief executive of the Italian bank said on Thursday.

"That's the way we're leaning," CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sideline of an event adding a decision would be taken on Thursday.

