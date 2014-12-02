UniCredit CEO eyes positive outcome for talks with Fortress on UCCMB

MILAN Dec 2 UniCredit Chief Executive
Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday he was confident in a positive
outcome for ongoing talks to sell its debt collector unit UCCMB
to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm Fortress Investment
Group.
"There is progress every day, were are ironing out details
so I am confident things will turn out well," he said, adding,
however, he could not say whether a deal would be signed by the
end of the year.
Italy's biggest bank by assets has put UCCMB up for sale at
the beginning of this year in a drive to strengthen its capital
and free up resources for new lending to Italian companies.
UniCredit entered exclusive talks with a team comprising
Fortress and Italian real estate group Prelios in
October but talks are taking longer than expected.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Danilo Masoni)