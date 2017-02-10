版本:
Brazil's car rental company Unidas says it cancels IPO plans

SAO PAULO Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday, citing sources, that the company would scrap the IPO plans after sluggish investor demand. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by James Dalgleish)
