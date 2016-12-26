Enterprise Holdings Inc buys 20 pct of Brazil's Unidas

SAO PAULO Dec 26 Enterprise Holdings Inc has bought a 20 percent stake in Brazilian car rental service Unidas SA, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing on Monday.

Enterprise Holdings Brazil, LLC, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings Inc, bought 10.9 million shares on Dec. 23 for an undisclosed sum.

According to the filing, the sellers of the stake were Kinea I Private Equity Fundo de Investimento em Participações, Kinea Co-Investimento II Fundo de Investimento em Participações, Vinci Capital Partners II Fundo de Investimento em Participações and GIF IV Fundo de Investimento. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)