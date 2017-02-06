版本:
Brazil's Unidas delays IPO by one day to Friday

SAO PAULO Feb 6 Brazilian rental car company Unidas SA has extended the deadline for investors seeking to bid on its initial public offering (IPO) by one day to Friday.

According to a securities filing, Unidas shares will begin trading on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange on Feb. 14, instead of the original Feb. 13.

Last week, rival Movida Participacoes SA lowered the bottom of the suggested price range in its own IPO slated for Monday, casting doubt on Unidas' ability to complete its listing. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
