Italy's Unieuro picks banks for 2017 IPO - sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 15 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has appointed Mediobanca, Citigroup and Credit Suisse as global coordinators for the initial public offering it plans for the first half of next year, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
In the financial year ended Feb. 28, the group posted pro-forma revenues of 1.54 billion euros ($1.6 billion), up from 1.37 billion euros.
In the same period operating profit rose to 42.8 million euros from 24 million euros and net profits came in at 10.6 million euros from a 2.5 million euro loss.
British retailer Dixons, which sold the majority of Unieuro in 2013, still holds a 15 percent stake in the group.
The retail chain is now majority owned by Venice Holdings, whose shareholders are private equity firm Rhone Capital and Italian family Silvestrini. ($1 = 0.9603 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.