MOVES-Unigestion names Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Baird, Deutsche Bank
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.
Kosowski has previously worked at Goldman Sachs, Boston Consulting Group and Deutsche Bank AG.
Kosowski joined Unigestion earlier this month and maintains his role as associate professor of finance at Imperial College, London. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Man buns, cornrows or bleached blond hair? Barbie's longtime boyfriend Ken is getting a makeover with new hair styles, a range of body types, a hip wardrobe and skin tones for every ethnicity.