MOVES-Unigestion names Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research

May 15 Boutique asset manager Unigestion appointed Robert Kosowski head of quantitative research in its equities team.

Kosowski has previously worked at Goldman Sachs, Boston Consulting Group and Deutsche Bank AG.

Kosowski joined Unigestion earlier this month and maintains his role as associate professor of finance at Imperial College, London. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
