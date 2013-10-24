版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 16:13 BJT

Unilever CEO says global economy hit by emerging market currency falls

LONDON Oct 24 Unilever Chief Executive Paul Polman said on Thursday that the weakening of about six emerging market currencies at the same time was a shock to the global economy.

What also hurt sales at the consumer goods company was that the currency declines occurred at the same time as competition from rivals increased.

