Ben & Jerry's sues over porn copycats

NEW YORK, Sept 5 Ben & Jerry's has sued a maker
of pornographic DVDs for allegedly infringing the names of its
ice cream flavors with a movie series called "Ben & Cherry's."
The company changed some of Ben & Jerry's best-known ice
cream flavors into titles for its movies, according to a
complaint filed by Ben & Jerry's, a subsidiary of Unilever NV
, on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.
For instance, "Boston Cream Pie" became "Boston Cream
Thighs," "Chocolate Fudge Brownie" was changed to "Chocolate
Fudge Babes," and "Peanut Butter Cup" became "Peanut Butter
D-Cups," the lawsuit said.
The DVD jackets also mimic the packaging of Ben & Jerry's
ice cream products, according to the lawsuit. Ben & Jerry's is
asking the court to stop the company, Rodax Distributors Inc,
from making or selling movies that infringe its trademarks. It
is also seeking monetary damages.
Rodax Distributors, a California-based company that makes
and sells adult movies and products, did not immediately return
a call for comment Wednesday evening.