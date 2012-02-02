Unilever warns of difficult 2012 after solid Q4

* 2011 underlying sales up 6.5 pct, f'cast 6.4 pct
* Profit margins marginally down in 2011
* Sees difficult year ahead in 2012
LONDON, Feb 2 Consumer goods giant
Unilever Plc/NV warned of a difficult 2012 on
Thursday due to a tough economic outlook after broadly matching
2011 sales forecasts after it hiked prices and saw strong
emerging market growth.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of brands like Hellmann's, Knorr and
Dove pushed up prices in the final three months of 2011 to
offset higher commodity costs, but cautioned of tough times in
western Europe ahead and slow growth in North America.
The world's third biggest consumer goods group reported
underlying sales in 2011 rose 6.5 percent in line with forecasts
of 6.4 percent, with four-quarter growth of 6.6 percent compared
to rival Procter & Gamble which saw a 4 percent rise.
"We expect the macro-economic environment to remain
difficult in 2012 and input cost headwinds will persist although
to a lesser extent than in 2011," said Chief Executive Paul
Polman said in a results statement.
The group which sells Lipton tea, Ragu sauces and Blue Band
margarine reported 2011 core earnings per share rose 4 percent
to 1.41 euros, below forecasts of 1.46 euros.
European food rivals report later this month with France's
Danone on Feb 15 and Swiss Nestle <NESN.VX. on Feb 16.