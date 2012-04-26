Unilever warns of tough times even as Q1 sales rise

LONDON, April 26 Consumer goods giant Unilever warned of a tough economic environment and higher inputs costs as its price hikes and emerging market growth helped first-quarter sales beat forecasts with a 8.4 percent rise.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of brands like Dove and Knorr is facing slower growth in developed nations while competition from key rivals is being stepped up and commodity input prices such as crude and vegetable oils are moving higher.

The world's No 3 consumer goods group did gain from its own price rises pushed through last year but has cautioned that emerging market growth has started to slow especially in regions such as eastern Europe and Russia.

"The external macro-economic environment remains difficult and high input cost headwinds persist," the group said in a first-quarter trading statement on Thursday.

The company, with annual sales of 46.5 billion euros, reported first-quarter underlying sales rose 8.4 percent beating a company-compiled forecast of 6.4 percent, and compared to 6.5 percent growth in 2011.

This compared with world No 1 food group Nestle which showed first-quarter growth of 7.2 percent and France's Danone at 6.9 percent, while U.S. rival Procter & Gamble reports on the first three months of 2012 on April 27.