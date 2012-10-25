Unilever Q3 sales beat forecasts on emerging markets boost

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Oct 25 Consumer goods giant Unilever posted a 5.9 percent rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, beating analyst forecasts, helped by strong demand for its goods in emerging markets.
Unilever, the world's No.3 consumer goods group after Nestle and Procter & Gamble reported turnover of 13.4 billion euros ($17.38 billion) in the three months to the end of September.
Analyst forecasts had been for the maker of brands such as Dove and Knorr to post underlying sales growth of 5 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: