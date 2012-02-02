UPDATE 4-Unilever sees tough year as markets slow

* 2011 underlying sales up 6.5 pct vs forecast 6.4 pct
* See moderation in emerging market growth
* Russia and eastern Europe underperform
* Profit margins marginally down in 2011
* Unilever shares fall 3.9 percent
By David Jones
LONDON, Feb 2 Consumer goods group
Unilever said 2012 will be a difficult year as
growth in emerging markets, which accounts for more than half
its business, slows and demand in Europe and North America stays
flat at best.
The gloomy outlook sent shares in the Anglo-Dutch group
sharply lower on Thursday as Chief Executive Paul Polman warned
emerging markets had slowed around one percent over the past
year after the group matched 2011 sales growth forecasts.
"Emerging markets are showing a little bit slower growth
than 2 years ago and being affected by a slower Europe, but we
are still building share even when markets are not growing that
fast," he told a results briefing.
He cautioned Unilever faced another tough year in 2012 with
Europe set for a slow and long recovery, while input cost
headwinds will persist although to a lesser extent than in 2011.
Unilever, which pushed up the prices of brands such as Dove,
Hellmann's, and Knorr to offset higher commodity costs, said
growth in emerging markets had slowed due to these price rises
and weak consumer confidence.
Finance director Jean-Marc Huet said growth in emerging
markets such as Africa, Asia and Latin America stayed strong but
the company needed to do better in Russia and eastern Europe
where its performance was sluggish.
"We have seen a deceleration in some markets and one or two
are now more difficult, so our focus is on Russia and eastern
Europe where we need to improve," he told reporters.
Huet added that the global economy was in poor shape and so
there will not be many price rises this year as the group needs
to take into account the fragile nature of consumer confidence
after its fourth quarter growth relied heavily on price hikes.
The world's third-biggest consumer goods group reported
underlying sales in 2011 rose 6.5 percent in line with forecasts
of 6.4 percent, with four-quarter growth of 6.6 percent compared
to rival Procter & Gamble which saw a 4 percent rise.
Unilever shares were the biggest faller on London's FTSE 100
index, down 3.9 percent at 2,003 pence by 1425 GMT. They
had outperformed European markets by 20 percent in 2011 and
European food and beverage stocks by 4 percent.
"The cautious market outlook will be the focus as emerging
market volume growth slows," said Citi analyst Robert Dickinson,
adding that fourth quarter volume growth in its Asia, Africa and
central and eastern Europe region was just 2.8 percent.
Its fourth quarter underlying sales rose 6.6 percent, just
missing forecasts of 6.8 percent but the rise was made up of 6.5
percent from price and just 0.1 percent from volume gains.
"What reads as a cautious 2012 outlook confirms our belief
that input cost inflation will continue to be a factor. Despite
recent weakness, we see few near term positive catalysts here to
drive the shares up," said analyst Martin Deboo at Investec
Securities.
Emerging markets, which make up 54 percent of Unilever's
business, grew 11.5 percent in 2011. In product terms, its
personal care goods like Lux and Sunsilk were the fastest
growing at 10 percent while its foods grew just over 3 percent.
Analysts expect underlying sales growth to slow in 2012 to
5.1 percent from 6.5 percent but Unilever still expect to grow
ahead of its markets, improve margins and see strong cash flow.
Unilever raised prices after its commodity costs rose 15
percent last year adding 2.5 billion euros to its 2011 costs,
but many raw materials like vegetable oils have now fallen and
the group sees input inflation of around 5 percent this year.
The group offset the extra input costs by hiking its prices
and slashing costs by over 1.3 billion euros in 2011, and
managed to hold its profit margins largely steady at 14.9
percent after 2010's 15 percent.
The group which sells Lipton tea, Ragu sauces and Blue Band
margarine, reported 2011 core earnings per share rose 4 percent
to 1.41 euros, below forecasts of 1.46 euros.
Overall annual turnover rose 5 percent to 46.5 billion
euros, and it paid a quarterly dividend of 0.225 euros a share
compared to 0.208 euros the same time in the previous year.
European food rivals report later this month with France's
Danone on Feb 15 and Swiss Nestle <NESN.VX. on Feb 16.