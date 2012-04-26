REFILE-UPDATE 2-Unilever sales lifted by price hikes and emerging markets

* Group Q1 underlying sales rise 8.4 pct vs forecasts of 6.4
pct
* Economic environment tough, input costs a concern
* Says makes good start to the year, more competitive
* Sees modest rise in margins, weighted to second half
* Shares up 3.1 percent
By David Jones
LONDON, April 26 Consumer goods giant
Unilever beat forecasts with an 8.4 percent
rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by price hikes
and emerging market growth.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of brands like Dove and Knorr is
battling high input costs from rising commodity prices such as
crude and vegetable oils, and slow growth in developed nations.
It also cautioned that emerging market growth has started to
slow especially in eastern Europe and Russia.
"The competition is intense, we have seen some moderation in
emerging market growth while developed markets remain muted, but
we have had a good start to the year and we are becoming more
competitive," finance director Jean-Marc Huet told a briefing.
Unilever, the world's No. 3 consumer goods group, is holding
to its forecast for modest profit margin expansion this year,
albeit weighted towards the second half of the year when some of
its commodity costs are expected to ease as expensive forward
hedges fall away.
"Despite the one-off tailwinds, this reads as a still-strong
quarter to us," said analyst Martin Deboo at brokers Investec.
Unilever Plc shares were up 3.1 pct at 2,143 pence by 0826
GMT, in a firmer FTSE 100. The stock has underperformed
European food and beverage stocks by almost 10 percent
so far this year.
The company, with annual sales of 46.5 billion euros,
reported that first-quarter underlying sales rose 8.4 percent
beating a company-compiled forecast of 6.4 percent, and compared
to growth of 6.5 percent in 2011.
Emerging markets, which make up 56 percent of Unilever's
business, grew 11.9 percent.
Within categories personal care led the field with growth of
10.4 percent. The group's Clear anti-dandruff shampoo, recently
launched in the U.S., was the fastest growing overall brand.
Unilever's 8.4 percent growth was ahead of the world's No 1
food group Nestle, which showed first-quarter sales
growth of 7.2 percent, and France's Danone, at 6.9
percent. U.S. rival Procter & Gamble (P&G) reports on the
first three months of 2012 on April 27.
Unilever saw its commodity cost bill rise 15 percent last
year. It expects around a 5 percent increase this year but that
is showing signs of starting to creep higher again.
The competitive environment is also getting more intense:
plans by P&G to cut costs by $10 billion are fuelling concerns
about heightened competition in home and personal care products.
"The external macro-environment remains difficult and high
input cost headwinds persist," said Chief Executive Paul Polman
in a statement.
Unilever, which also sells Lipton tea, Ragu sauces and Blue
Band margarine, reported overall three-month turnover rose 11.9
percent to 12.1 billion euros, and it paid a quarterly dividend
of 0.243 euros a share, up 8 percent from the previous year.