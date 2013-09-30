Unilever warns slowdown in emerging markets has accelerated

LONDON, Sept 30 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever warned on Monday that a slowdown in its emerging markets had accelerated in the third quarter and it now expects underlying sales growth of 3 to 3.5 percent in the period.

Developed markets remained flat to down, it said, and overall Unilever said it was on track to meet its 2013 priorities. It attributed the emerging markets slowdown to a significant currency weakening.

"We continue to grow ahead of our markets and expect underlying sales growth to improve in quarter four," Chief Executive Paul Polman said.