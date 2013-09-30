Unilever warns slowdown in emerging markets has accelerated

LONDON, Sept 30 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods
company Unilever warned on Monday that a
slowdown in its emerging markets had accelerated in the third
quarter and it now expects underlying sales growth of 3 to 3.5
percent in the period.
Developed markets remained flat to down, it said, and
overall Unilever said it was on track to meet its 2013
priorities. It attributed the emerging markets slowdown to a
significant currency weakening.
"We continue to grow ahead of our markets and expect
underlying sales growth to improve in quarter four," Chief
Executive Paul Polman said.