Unilever's growth helps it avoid pitfalls of rivals

LONDON, July 26 Strong emerging market growth
helped consumer good giant Unilever Plc avoid
the profit warnings of two of its arch rivals although it
cautioned of tougher times ahead due to difficult economies and
volatile input costs.
The maker of brands such as Dove and Knorr is facing tough
trading in southern Europe and seeing some commodities costs
edge up although it stuck to its 2012 targets rather than alarm
investors like Danone and Procter & Gamble.
Unilever, with annual sales of 46.5 billion euros, reported
second quarter underlying sales rose 5.8 percent on Thursday
helped by its less exposure to problem economies such as Spain
than Danone while it has more business in fast growing markets
like India and Indonesia than P&G.
The 5.8 percent quarterly sales rise beat a company-compiled
consensus of 4.8 percent and came after a first quarter 8.4
percent increase and 6.5 percent growth for 2011. Emerging
markets, which makes up 56 percent of sales, saw growth of 11
percent.
Unilever, the world's No.3 consumer goods group after Nestle
and P&G, held its forecast for modest profit margin
expansion this year. Its half year profit margin was flat, but
analysts expect it to rise in the second half.
Unilever, which counts Lipton, Sunsilk and Lux among its
biggest brands, reported core half-year earnings up 6 percent to
0.76 euros a share.