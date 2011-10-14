Unilever nears deal for Russian cosmetics co-WSJ

Oct 13, Anglo-Dutch consumer products maker Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) is close to buying Russian cosmetics company Kalina KLNA.MM for about $850 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies could announce the deal as early as Friday, the people told the Journal.

Personal care products accounted for 31 percent of Unilever's 2010 revenue of 44.3 billion euros, the Journal said.

Earlier this year, Unilever paid $3.7 billion for U.S. hair care products maker Alberto Culver.

A Unilever spokesman was not immediately available to comment on the Journal report. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Carol Bishopric)