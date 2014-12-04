Unilever CEO says eyeing higher-priced personal care brands

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per
LONDON Dec 4 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever is on the hunt to acquire higher-end personal care brands, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Speaking at an investor meeting, CEO Paul Polman also said that high valuations in the industry would not be a deterrent for the right deal.
"We continue to look at opportunities to bring our personal care business more premium," Polman said.
Pointing to high deal valuations, he added: "That would not deter us from doing the right thing for the company long term."
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman)
Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office