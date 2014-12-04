版本:
Unilever CEO says eyeing higher-priced personal care brands

LONDON Dec 4 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever is on the hunt to acquire higher-end personal care brands, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at an investor meeting, CEO Paul Polman also said that high valuations in the industry would not be a deterrent for the right deal.

"We continue to look at opportunities to bring our personal care business more premium," Polman said.

Pointing to high deal valuations, he added: "That would not deter us from doing the right thing for the company long term."

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by David Goodman)
