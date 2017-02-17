Hedge funds on the money in long call for Kraft Heinz

* 23 hedge funds made $70 million on Friday from Kraft
holdings
* Millennium, Citadel and Balyasny among winners
* Event-driven hedge funds started building positions
By Maiya Keidan
LONDON, Feb 17 Hedge funds holding long
positions in Kraft Heinz Co made a 5 percent return on
the day on Friday, Reuters data suggests, after it said it was
trying to take over British rival Unilever to create a
giant consumer goods company.
About 23 hedge funds held a combined 1.2 percent in Kraft on
Wednesday before the bid was announced on Friday. The 5.3
percent rise took the stock to an all-time high.
Multi-manager firms Millennium Management, Citadel and
Balyasny Asset Management were among those holding the stock,
Reuters Eikon data shows.
It is not known when they entered their positions or what
type of investment strategy they were pursuing.
However, investors piled into Kraft the day before the
announcement with 10.6 million shares changing hands on Thursday
compared with 2.4 million on average the previous week.
"On the event-driven side, (hedge funds) are now building
long exposures on Unilever and ... short Kraft the acquirer,"
said Philippe Ferreira, senior cross asset strategist at Lyxor
Asset Management.
Volumes traded in Unilever rose from 2.4 million shares on
Thursday to 21.3 million on Friday.
Event-driven hedge funds, which aim to profit from company
mergers and acquisitions, made gains of 16.7 percent in 2016,
according to data from industry tracker Hedge Fund Research. The
average hedge fund made just 6 percent over the same period.
"You're starting to see managers launching pure mergers and
acquisitions hedge funds," said Hilmi Unver, partner at Swiss
hedge fund investor Notz Stucki Group,
Boston-based Adage Capital Management, $1.4 billion Weiss
Multi-Strategy Advisers and LMR Partners, also held positions in
Kraft Heinz before the announcement.
Funds contacted by Reuters declined to comment or did not
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)