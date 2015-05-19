UPDATE 2-Unilever promotes UK vice president to finance chief

* Graeme Pitkethly to become finance chief on Oct. 1
* Replacing Jean-Marc Huet, who is leaving after 5 years
* Unilever showing signs of recovery after tough 2014
By Sarah Young
LONDON, May 19 Unilever, the maker of
Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, has picked
the vice president of its UK business Graeme Pitkethly to
succeed Jean-Marc Huet as chief financial officer later this
year.
The Anglo-Dutch company said on Tuesday that Pitkethly, 48,
who has been at the company since 2002, would take up the role
on Oct. 1, with Huet staying until then to ease the transition.
It gave no reason for the change, but quoted Huet as saying:
"I have had an excellent and very rewarding period of time at
Unilever and fully achieved what I set out to do when I joined
the organisation in 2010."
One analyst, who declined to be named, said the change could
signal Unilever CEO Paul Polman will stay in the top job for
some time to come, as the company would not want too much change
at once.
Polman has been CEO since January 2009. Unilever's chairman,
Michael Treschow, has been in that role since 2007.
Unilever is the fourth consumer goods maker to change its
finance chief in recent months, following Heineken,
Danone and Nestle.
Pitkethly is currently executive vice president of
Unilever's UK and Ireland business, with past roles at the
company whose stock market value is 85 billion pounds ($133
billion) including head of M&A and head of treasury.
Huet said he would consider new opportunities after his
departure.
In April, Unilever reported better-than-expected
first-quarter sales and pointed to brighter signs in major
markets such as the United States, China and India.
Huet said at the time that Unilever's 2015 sales growth
would probably come in at the upper end of its prior stated goal
of 2 to 4 percent.
That followed a tough 2014 when a slowdown in emerging
markets and flagging developed economies curbed demand for
everything from soup to soap.
Unilever makes more than half of its sales in emerging
markets and has been particularly exposed to slowing demand in
countries such as India and Brazil, as well as the sharp
economic deterioration in Russia.
To cope with the tough backdrop, it has been selling off
underperforming or smaller brands to focus more on its leading
products. It has in the last two years sold its Slim-Fast brand,
its Ragu and Bertolli pasta sauces, Skippy peanut butter and
Wishbone salad dressings.
Unilever's London-traded shares were up 1.6 percent at 2,902
pence at 1004 GMT, outperforming the FTSE 100, which was
up 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.6388 pounds)
