UPDATE 5-Kraft walks away from 'friendly' bid for Unilever

By Carl O'Donnell
NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz
Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with
larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on
Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its
focus to another target.
Kraft had made a surprise offer for Unilever to build a
global consumer goods behemoth that was flatly rejected on
Friday by Unilever, the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
Kraft withdrew its offer because it felt it was too
difficult to negotiate a deal following the public disclosure of
its bid so soon after its approach to Unilever, according to
people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to
discuss confidential deliberations.
Kraft had not expected to encounter the resistance it
received from Unilever, one of the people said. Some key
concerns raised during talks included potential UK government
scrutiny, as well as differences between the companies' cultures
and business models, the person added.
“Kraft Heinz’s interest was made public at an extremely
early stage," Kraft Heinz spokesman Michael Mullen said in a
statement. "Our intention was to proceed on a friendly basis,
but it was made clear Unilever did not wish to pursue a
transaction. It is best to step away early so both companies can
focus on their own independent plans to generate value.”
Kraft was forced to publicly disclose its offer on Friday to
comply with Britain's takeover regulations, after rumors of its
approach to Unilever circulated among stock traders.
Under UK takeover rules, Kraft's public withdrawal of its
offer precludes it from reviving takeover talks with Unilever
for six months.
A combination would be the third-biggest takeover in history
and the largest acquisition of a UK-based company, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The combined entity would have $82 billion
in sales.
The premature exposure of Kraft's bid left the aggressive
acquisition machine scrambling to craft an appetizing message
for shareholders, the press, Unilever's rank and file, and
British and Dutch leaders.
Prime Minister Theresa May ordered top officials to
investigate if the proposed deal posed potential threats to
British economic interests, the Financial Times reported.
May has been adamant the government should be more active in
vetting proposed foreign acquisitions of UK companies. She had
previously singled out Kraft's 2010 acquisition of another
British household name, Cadbury Plc, as an example of a deal
that should have been blocked.
A deal for Unilever would have marked the next installment
of Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital Management Inc's
longstanding strategy of buying food companies and slashing
costs.
In 2013, 3G teamed up with billionaire investor Warren
Buffett to acquire Heinz and then purchased Kraft two years
later. It is now the second-largest shareholder in Kraft, behind
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Unilever feared that a merger with Kraft, under 3G Capital's
relentless cost-cutting, risked eroding the value of its brands
and could impede its expansion in emerging markets, which
requires more investment, according to people familiar with the
company's thinking.
Unilever also saw its household products and consumer care
divisions as too distinct from Kraft's food business, the people
added.
3G made its name in corporate America by orchestrating large
debt-laden acquisitions and then slashing costs dramatically to
juice profits. Using a strategy called zero-based budgeting, its
managers must justify all expenses, from pencils to forklifts.
KRAFT STILL HUNGRY?
The breakdown in deal talks sparked speculation among
analysts and investors about whether Kraft might attempt to
purchase another large consumer goods company as a backup plan.
"We believe this announcement serves as a reminder – if
needed – of (Kraft's) interest, capacity, and commitment to
pursuing large-scale M&A in a potentially near-term time
horizon," said Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar in a note.
Its bid for Unilever, where more than 60 percent of sales
come from home and personal care products, signals a willingness
to make big buys outside of its historic area of focus - food -
said Sanford Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj.
He cited Colgate-Palmolive Co as one potential
target, noting that its stock popped 4 percent Friday on news
that Kraft was eyeing Unilever.
However, the breakdown of the Unilever talks means that some
food companies that have long been speculated as potential
targets for Kraft, such as Mondelez, are still very
much on the table, said an industry banker, who declined to be
named because he was not authorized to speak to the press.
Low interest rates and cheap debt have fueled big
cross-border deals, marking the busiest start to the year for
M&A activity on record. The bid also reflected a broader
interest in UK companies as acquisition targets, in part due to
the British pound, which has been under pressure since Britain
announced plans to withdraw from the European Union.
Labor union representatives expressed relief that the deal
talks broke down, citing concern about its potential effect on
jobs and consumers.
"How many scares must the government put UK workers through
before they actually do as they have promised, which is to make
the takeover process socially responsible?" said Len McCluskey,
general secretary at Unite, Britain's largest union.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Pamela Barbaglia in
London, Lauren Hirsch and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing
by Nick Zieminski and Phil Berlowitz)