UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley bags big spots on Unilever, Reckitt deals - sources

By Martinne Geller and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, April 13 Unilever and
Reckitt Benckiser Group have picked Morgan Stanley
to advise on their planned food brand disposals, sources said on
Thursday, giving the U.S. investment bank a seat at two of the
consumer industry's most sought-after tables.
Unilever is also working with Goldman Sachs on the
sale of its margarine and spreads business, according to the
sources, who declined to be identified as both processes are
private.
Officials at Unilever, Reckitt and Morgan Stanley declined
to comment. Goldman was not immediately available to comment.
The appointments give a boost to Morgan Stanley, which has
recently had some high-level departures, including this month's
loss of Michele Colocci, chairman of M&A for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa, to JP Morgan .
Morgan Stanley has also dropped to sixth place in
first-quarter European M&A league tables from second in the
year-earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters data. Still,
it topped global M&A rankings in the first quarter, thanks to
its North American franchise.
Unilever's spreads business, which could have a price tag of
around 6 billion pounds ($7.52 billion), will be mainly pitched
to private equity firms, the sources said, as they are likely to
appreciate the business's strong profits despite sales that have
fallen as people in developed markets eat less bread and
margarine.
Unilever has already received calls from several such firms,
Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly told Reuters in an
interview last week.
In 2015, Unilever reorganised the spreads business into a
separate entity, sparking widespread speculation it would be
sold.
Unilever executives have since said they were assessing the
business and working to stabilise its sales, and sources said
Goldman was helping on the review. But Unilever did not
officially announce a sale of the spreads business until last
week as part of a radical review following February's
unsolicited $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz
.
Both banks have advised Unilever on deals in the past. For
example, Morgan Stanley worked on the sale of Ragu and Bertolli
sauces, while Goldman ran the sale of Wish-Bone salad dressings.
Morgan Stanley was also involved in Unilever's defence
against Kraft, along with Centerview Partners, UBS and
Deutsche Bank.
While Unilever is the seller of spreads it could be a
possible buyer for the smaller foods business being sold by
rival Reckitt Benckiser. This business, centred around French's
mustard in North America, could be worth roughly $3 billion,
sources estimated.
Unilever already has the British and French mustard brands
Colman's and Maille. Chief Executive Paul Polman signalled a
possible interest when talking to reporters last week.
Sources have also said Reckitt's food business could make
sense for McCormick, Hormel Foods or Pinnacle
Foods from the United States or Japan's Ajinomoto
. Kraft Heinz might have antitrust issues, one source
said.
McCormick, Hormel, Ajinomoto and Kraft declined to comment,
while Pinnacle was not immediately available to comment.
Reckitt confirmed earlier this month that it was exploring
options for the business, which is not central to the company's
ambitions in consumer healthcare and home products. Reckitt is
expected to use proceeds of the sale to pay down debt following
its $16.6 billion purchase of baby formula maker Mead Johnson
.
($1 = 0.7980 pounds)
