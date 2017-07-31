FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever could axe up to 1,000 jobs in Germany - union
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临"生产地狱" 股价挫跌3.5%
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临"生产地狱" 股价挫跌3.5%
2017年7月31日 / 下午1点52分 / 1 天前

Unilever could axe up to 1,000 jobs in Germany - union

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - A German union said cost cuts at Unilever could lead to up to 1,000 job cuts and possibly the closure of some of its eight factories in Germany.

"The plants in Auerbach, Stavenhagen and Heilbronn are under review," Michaela Rosenberger, head of food industry union NGG, said in a statement on Monday.

According to NGG, around 5,000 of Unilever's 168,000 employees work at 11 sites in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, making, among other products, Knorr instant soup, Magnum ice cream and Rama margarine.

Unilever, the maker of Dove soap, said in April it would speed up cost savings and sell its shrinking margarines business after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.

A spokesman for Unilever said it was true the company planned to review its food plants in Germany, excluding those making margarine, but said the outcome of the review was open.

"Any statements on job cuts and plant closures are total speculation," he said.

According to the union, a meeting of staff in Germany has been called for Tuesday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans)

