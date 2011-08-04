UPDATE 2-Price hikes drive Unilever's Q2 growth

* Q2 underlying sales rise 7.1 pct vs consensus 5.5 pct

* Priorities remain profitable volume growth and margin improvement

* H1 earning up 10 pct, operating margin off 0.2 percentage points

* Commodity cost outlook remains unchanged

* Shares up 4.3 percent (Adds CFO comments, analysts, shares)

By David Jones

LONDON, Aug 4 Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc/NV (UNc.AS) raised its prices sharply in the second quarter to offset higher commodity costs, helping it beat forecasts with a 7.1 percent increase in quarterly sales growth.

The Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Dove soaps group suffered a fall in margins due to the time lag between the hike in costs and the rise in its own prices, but Chief Executive Paul Polman forecast an improvement in the second half as the higher prices and costs savings take effect.

Growth was driven by the group's big emerging market presence in Asia, Africa and Latin America and helped by hot weather in Europe for its ice cream and beverage business, as well as its decision to increase prices more than 5 percent.

Unilever Plc shares had gained 4.3 percent to 19.87 pounds by 0720 GMT. Analysts said second quarter sales showed a clear acceleration and the margin fall was less than expected.

"Unilever's results in our view look impressive," said analyst Graham Jones at brokers Panmure Gordon, while Sara Welford at Citi said, "Headlines are good and Unilever has shown signs of improvement in Q2."

Unilever maintained its forecast that commodity costs would be 15 percent higher this year and said cost savings would be "in excess" of its previous target of 1.3 billion euros.

"We have very good oversight for commodity costs for 2011 and we are around 90 percent covered while most of our price rises have been made," said Finance Director Jean-Marc Huet in a conference call after Thursday's results.

The group stuck to his 2011 goals of profitable sales volume growth ahead of its markets and higher profit margins despite cost inflation and tough trading in the mature markets of Western Europe and the United States.

The Anglo-Dutch firm posted second-quarter underlying sales growth of 7.1, beating a company compiled consensus of 5.5 percent, but coming in below rival Danone which posted growth of 8.8 percent last week.

All food groups are grappling with soaring costs but Unilever's heavy reliance on vegetable oils and chemicals for its spreads business and skin and laundry products is putting it at a disadvantage to rival groups like Danone and Nestle who see costs rising 10 percent or less.

Nestle reports next week.

Unilever, which counts Knorr, Lipton, and Sunsilk among its biggest brands, reported half-year earnings up 10 percent to 0.77 euro a share beating a consensus of 0.71 euros while the six-month operating margin fell 0.2 percentage points compared a forecast for a 0.5 point fall.

It paid a quarterly dividend of 0.225 euros a share, up 8 percent.

Unilever warned in April its commodity costs were spiralling higher and would rise 15 percent this year to put an extra 2.4 billion euros on its annual commodity and packaging annual bill, bringing it to around 15 billion euros.

German Nivea-maker Beiersdorf reported a return to growth at its core consumer division in the second quarter driven by its Nivea skincare brand .

U.S.-based rivals Kraft reports Q2 later on Thursday and Procter and Gamble its Q4 on Friday (Reporting by David Jones; editing by Sophie Walker)