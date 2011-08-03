Price rises set to drive Unilever's Q2 growth

* Unilever reports Q2 at 0600 GMT, Aug 4

* Q2 underlying sales set to rise 5.5 pct

* Price hikes set to offset higher costs

LONDON, Aug 4 Consumer goods group Unilever Plc/NV (UNc.AS) could take another step up in the pace of sales growth in the second quarter on the back of sharp prices prices to offset a hike in commodity costs.

Growth is being driven by strong emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America, hot weather boosting its European ice cream and beverages business as well as the price increases.

The Lipton tea and Sunsilk shampoo group is expected on Thursday to report second-quarter underlying sales up 5.5 percent, according to a company-complied consensus, after a rise of 4.3 percent in the first quarter and 4.1 percent in 2010.

Unilever warned in April that its raw material costs would spiral up by 14-16 percent this year to put an extra 2.4 billion euros on its annual commodity and packaging bill of around 15 billion euros.

All food groups are grappling with soaring costs but with Unilever's heavy reliance on vegetable oils and chemicals it has warned its input costs would rise more than European rivals Danone and Nestle .

All these groups have responded by raising prices and cutting internal costs. France's Danone posted second-quarter growth of 8.8 percent last week while Nestle reports next week.

Unilever's half-year earnings are expected largely flat at a consensus of 0.71 euros per share while the six-month operating margin is expected to fall 0.5 points to 14.5 percent, both due to the time lag between costs rises and prices being pushed up.

Analysts expect commodity pressures will ease in the second half and allow Unilever to meet its 2011 targets of improving overall operating margins and profitable volume growth ahead of its market.

German consumer goods group Beiersdorf also reports Q2 figures on Thursday, while U.S. groups Kraft releases its Q2 earnings later in the day while Procter & Gamble posts its Q4 results on Friday. (Reporting by David Jones; Editing by David Cowell)