版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 22:40 BJT

Unilever proposes changes to how directors are paid

LONDON Feb 28 Unilever on Tuesday proposed changes to how it pays executive directors that it says are meant to ensure alignment with long-term shareholder value creation.

The changes were revealed in Unilever's annual report for 2016, less than two weeks after the company saw off a $143 billion takeover bid by Kraft Heinz.

The new policy will be presented to shareholders at the company's 2017 annual general meeting. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Susan Fenton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐