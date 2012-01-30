Unilever resumes deliveries to insolvent Schlecker

FRANKFURT Jan 30 Unilever
said it will resume deliveries to Schlecker on
Wednesday, putting Dove soaps and Rexona deodorants back on the
shelves more than a week after Germany's biggest drugstore chain
filed for insolvency.
Unilever said on Monday it was normal for suppliers to halt
deliveries for a short time after an insolvency filing, adding
that "turning its back on Schlecker as an important distribution
channel was never up for discussion."
Schlecker filed for insolvency last week, putting about
30,000 jobs at risk, as struggling European businesses find it
increasingly hard to secure funds against a gloomy economic
backdrop.
A number of suppliers temporarily halted deliveries to
Schlecker, including P&G, the maker of Pampers diapers
and Gillette razors, which has now also resumed shipments to the
chain's stores.
Other big suppliers to Schlecker are Beiersdorf,
the German maker of Nivea skin cream, and Henkel,
whose brands include Persil in Germany, Schwarzkopf hair
products and Pritt stick glue.
Court-appointed insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz is
negotiating with creditors and suppliers to keep operations
going at Schlecker, which competes with privately held chains
Rossmann and dm.
Schlecker has posted losses for several years and last year
announced plans to shut 700 to 1,000 stores in hopes of
shrinking its way to profitability.