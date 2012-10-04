Unilever mulls possible $400 mln Skippy peanut butter sale

LONDON Oct 4 Consumer goods group Unilever
Plc/NV is looking at a possible sale of its
Skippy peanut butter business based in the United States and
Canada which could, if sold, fetch around $400 million.
The brand had annual sales of around $300 million in 2011,
but the Anglo-Dutch group is looking to focus on its higher
growth food brands such as Knorr and Hellmann's, and its
fast-growing personal care brands such as Dove, Lux and Rexona.
"As part of a recently completed strategic review, we have
decided to explore various options for our Skippy business in
the U.S. and Canada including, but not limited to, a potential
sale of the business," Unilever said in a statement on Thursday.
Analysts said they expected the brand could fetch just over
one times annual sales, and said a sale could made sense as
Unilever looks to focus its business more on emerging markets
and its personal care products.
Unilever declined to comment further on the outcome of the
review.