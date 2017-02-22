Fresh from fending off Kraft, Unilever to review strategy

LONDON Feb 22 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever said it was reviewing its options to increase shareholder value, just days after it swiftly rejected a surprise $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz.

"The events of the last week have highlighted the need to capture more quickly the value we see in Unilever," it said in a brief statement. "We expect the review to be completed by early April, after which we will communicate further."

Unilever rejected Kraft's approach on Friday, saying it had no financial or strategic merit.

Analysts and investors have since said they expect the firm to review its costs and structure, including the sale of some assets, to see if it is in the best possible shape.

