REFILE-Unilife says exploring sale after getting "expression of interest"

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
(Corrects to "expression" from "expresses" in headline)
Sept 2 Unilife Corp, which makes injections and insulin patch pumps, said on Wednesday it had hired Morgan Stanley to help it review strategic alternatives, including a sale, after getting interest from a possible buyer.
The company received a "third-party initiated expressions of interest", it said in a statement, without giving further details.
Unilife also said it is evaluating the possibility of a strategic partnership and licensing some of its technology.
Trading in the company's stock was halted before U.S. markets opened. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.