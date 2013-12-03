版本:
BRIEF-Unilife shares jump a day after announcing agreement with Novartis

NEW YORK Dec 3 Unilife Corp : * Shares jump 18.8 percent in premarket trade a day after announcing clinical

supply agreement with Novartis
