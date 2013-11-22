BRIEF-Unilife expects sequential quarterly growth in fiscal year 2014

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 Unilife Corp : * Says expect sequential quarterly growth in fiscal year 2014 * Says expects "significant annual growth year over prior year for fiscal year
2014 and beyond" * Says alan shortall appointed chairman of the board; Jim Bosnjak appointed
lead independent director of the board * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.