Abraaj and Proparco reduce stake in pharma business Unimed

DUBAI Dec 22 Emerging markets-focused investor Abraaj and a partner have sold 83 percent of their stake in Tunisia's second-largest pharmaceuticals company Unimed ahead of a planned stock market listing next year, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

Abraaj and French development agency Proparco have sold part of their holdings to a consortium of investors including Washington-based SQM, Blakeney Asset Management and the Tunisian-Kuwaiti Consortium of Development.

Neither the price nor the size of the retained stake were disclosed by Abraaj, but the firm's statement said the partial exit is a step towards the listing of Unimed on the Tunis stock exchange in the first half of 2016.

Unimed specialises in sterile dosage forms, such as intravenous solutions, and opthalmic products for global companies including Pfizer and Mylan. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French and David Goodman)