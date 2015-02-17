版本:
MOVES-Union Investment hires Benjardin Gartner from Deutsche Bank

Feb 17 Frankfurt-based asset manager Union Investment Group named Deutsche Bank AG executive Benjardin Gartner as head of equity fund management.

At Deutsche Bank, Gartner was joint head of the German equities team and a member of the German corporate banking and securities management committee.

Union Investment said Gartner will report to Bjorn Jesch, head of portfolio management. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
