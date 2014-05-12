版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 12日 星期一

Union Pacific train derails in Colorado, spills 5,300 gallons of oil

May 12 Union Pacific said Monday a train derailed early Friday in northern Colorado, spilling 5,300 gallons of oil. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Franklin Paul)
