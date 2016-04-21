Union Pacific CEO: falling freight could push 2016 capex lower

CHICAGO, April 21 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that it was trimming its planned capital expenditures for 2016 by 2 percent and could further cut investments depending on demand in a weak freight market across most of its segments.

"We will continue to make adjustments to that based on where the volume is located," chief executive Lance Fritz told Reuters in a phone interview. "There's probably more downward pressure on our capex spending than upward pressure right now." (Reporting By Nick Carey)