Union Pacific CEO: falling freight could push 2016 capex lower

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering
CHICAGO, April 21 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that it was trimming its planned capital expenditures for 2016 by 2 percent and could further cut investments depending on demand in a weak freight market across most of its segments.
"We will continue to make adjustments to that based on where the volume is located," chief executive Lance Fritz told Reuters in a phone interview. "There's probably more downward pressure on our capex spending than upward pressure right now." (Reporting By Nick Carey)
* NRG Energy, Inc. statement on schedule 13d filing by Elliott Associates and Bluescape Energy Partners
* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum