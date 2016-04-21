UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: "more downward pressure" than upward on capex

(Adds CEO comments, background, stock move)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 21 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union
Pacific Corp said on Thursday that it was trimming its
planned capital expenditures for 2016 by 2 percent and could
further cut investments depending on demand in a weak freight
market across most of its segments.
"We will continue to make adjustments to that based on where
the volume is located," chief executive Lance Fritz told Reuters
in a phone interview. "There's probably more downward pressure
on our capex spending than upward pressure right now."
Earlier Thursday, the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad
reported a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit as it
cut costs to offset an 8 percent year-on-year decline in freight
volumes.
Union Pacific also cut its planned capital expenditures for
2016 by $75 million to $3.765 billion. The previous level was
already 11 percent lower than the $4.3 billion the railroad
invested in 2015.
The major U.S. railroads have been struggling through what
many term a freight recession, with freight volume declines
driven primarily by coal.
Coal volumes have been plunging on major U.S. railroads
since early 2015 as low energy prices push utilities to burn
cheaper natural gas and the strong dollar hurts coal exports.
Some analysts and investors had hoped the declines might
ease this year, but so far the rout has continued.
Coal volumes at Union Pacific fell 34 percent in the first
quarter.
The company's CEO said that low natural gas prices, combined
with low consumption amid a lackluster economy and environmental
regulations continue to hurt coal volumes.
But he said with warmer weather and any improvement in the
overall economy should boost coal consumption.
"We don't expect coal to go back to where it was four or
five years ago," Fritz said. "But it's hard to imagine it gets
much worse than it is right now."
One of the bright spots for Union Pacific's first quarter
was automotive shipments, which were up 7 percent on the back of
strong car sales.
But Fritz said the automakers are confident of further sales
growth, Union Pacific is being "prudent" when it comes to the
outlook for the cyclical car industry.
"We think automobile, finished vehicle sales are pretty
robust," he said. "While we would love to enjoy increased
increases in the shipments, we're just going to be a little
cautious as to how we're going to approach that marketplace."
In morning trade, Union Pacific shares were up 4.5 percent
at $87.65.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)