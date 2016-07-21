Union Pacific CEO say 2016 freight volumes could fall 6-8 pct

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
CHICAGO, July 21 Full-year 2016 freight volumes at Union Pacific could fall between 6 percent and 8 percent versus 2015, driven by declining coal volumes, weak shale oil business and the strong U.S. dollar, the company's top executive said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Lance Fritz told Reuters a "not very robust" showing by U.S. consumers would also hurt freight. Previously the company has said it expected freight volumes for the year to be down in the "mid-single digits."
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution