UPDATE 2-Union Pacific profit hit by lower freight volumes, shares drop

By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 23 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union
Pacific Corp reported a lower quarterly net profit on
Thursday as freight volumes dropped 6 percent, sending shares
down more than 2 percent in early trading.
Still, profit beat expectations, thanks to higher freight
rates charged to customers.
The fall in freight at Union Pacific was led by a sharp
decline in coal shipments. The company said it expected freight
volumes to remain down during the second half of the year.
All of the major U.S. railroads have been hit by lower coal
freight volumes as power plants have shifted more to burning
cheap natural gas amid low energy prices.
Coal exports have also been hurt by a strong U.S. dollar,
which has made the commodity less competitive against foreign
coal producers.
During the second quarter, Union Pacific saw coal volumes
plummet 26 percent. Agricultural products were also down 7
percent and industrial products were off 13 percent.
Automotive and intermodal shipments - the latter consist of
standardized containers carrying consumer goods that can be
hauled by ship, truck or train - provided some relief for the
railroad, rising 7 percent and 2 percent respectively.
The company saw its operating ratio, a key performance
metric for analysts who follow the sector, improve by 0.6 of a
percentage point to 64.1 percent.
The railroad said that its core pricing rose 4 percent
during the quarter and it benefited from a fuel bill that was 41
percent lower than the same period in 2014.
"Solid core pricing gains were not enough to overcome a
significant decrease in demand," Union Pacific chief executive
officer Lance Fritz said in a statement. "We will continue to
reduce costs and improve productivity as we further align
resources with demand."
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported second-quarter
net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.38 per share, down 8 percent
from $1.3 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.35 a share.
The company posted second-quarter revenue of $5.4 billion,
down 10 percent from $6 billion a year earlier. Analysts had
expected revenue of $5.6 billion for the quarter.
In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Union
Pacific shares were down 2.2 percent at $95.51.
