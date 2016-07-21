Union Pacific quarterly profit hurt by falling freight

CHICAGO, July 21 Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing lower freight volumes led by a 27 percent decline in coal revenue for the No. 1 U.S. railroad.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported second-quarter net income of $980 million, or $1.17 per share, down more than 18 percent from $1.2 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.17. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)