UPDATE 4-Falling freight hurts Union Pacific 3rd-qtr profit; stock slides

(Adds analyst comment, updates stock price)
By Nick Carey
DETROIT Oct 20 Union Pacific Corp
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as freight
volumes declined and it forecast a further drop in the current
period due partly to the strong U.S. dollar and soft demand for
consumer goods.
Shares dropped more than 5 percent on Thursday.
"The macroeconomic environment still has its challenges - an
unstable global economy, the relatively strong U.S. dollar, and
continued soft demand for consumer goods," Chief Executive
Officer Lance Fritz told analysts. Some segments, such as grain
and energy, "are showing signs of life."
The No. 1 U.S. railroad's earnings miss came despite posting
slightly higher-than-expected revenue. The decline in
third-quarter volumes was led by a 14 percent drop in coal.
Intermodal, or consumer goods shipments, declined 7 percent due
to high retail inventories and problems in the container
shipping industry.
Intermodal shipping uses standardized containers full of
consumer goods from clothing to televisions that can be hauled
by ship, train or truck.
Korean container ship company Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
filed for bankruptcy protection at the end of
August, stranding billions of dollars in goods at sea and
forcing customers to scramble for other ways to ship to the
United States.
In a presentation for analysts posted on its website, Union
Pacific said it expected freight carloads in the fourth quarter
to decline in the "low single digits." Full-year 2016 volumes
should be down between 6 percent and 8 percent.
With the exception of agricultural products, which were up
11 percent as a strong harvest boosted grain shipments 27
percent, freight rail car loads fell across the board.
"We think Union Pacific is doing a good job managing its
network ... in a tough environment," CFRA Research equity
analyst Jim Corridore wrote in a client note. Grain was a
"bright spot" in the third quarter. "However, we expect
commodity weakness to persist."
Automotive shipments were down 2 percent as U.S. auto sales
lost steam following several years of robust sales. Union
Pacific executives told analysts the company remained cautious
on the outlook for the auto industry.
Like the other major U.S. railroads, Union Pacific has
contended with a steep drop in coal carloads since early 2014 as
utilities switched to cheaper natural gas. The strong U.S.
dollar has hurt coal exports.
Third-quarter net income declined 13 percent to $1.13
billion, or $1.36 cents per share, from $1.3 billion, or $1.50,
a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.40.
Quarterly revenue fell 7 percent to $5.17 billion from $5.56
billion a year earlier. Analysts expected $5.2 billion.
Union Pacific shares were down $5.18 at $91.94.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe)