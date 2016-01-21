Union Pacific quarterly profit drops with freight volumes

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CHICAGO Jan 21 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit amid a 9 percent drop in freight volumes.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.31 per share, down more than 21 percent from $1.4 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.42.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)