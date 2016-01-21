Union Pacific quarterly profit drops with freight volumes

CHICAGO Jan 21 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit amid a 9 percent drop in freight volumes.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.31 per share, down more than 21 percent from $1.4 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.42.

