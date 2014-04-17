Agricultural product shipments boost Union Pacific profit

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Union Pacific Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to a rise in shipments at its agricultural products business.
Net income rose to $1.09 billion, or $2.38 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $957 million, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 6.6 percent to $5.64 billion, while that at the company's agricultural business rose 16 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: