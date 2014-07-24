UPDATE 1-Union Pacific profit rises on higher grain, coal shipments

* 2nd-qtr revenue up 10 pct at $6.02 bln vs est. $6 bln
July 24 Union Pacific Corp, the largest
publicly traded U.S. railroad, reported a 17 percent rise in
quarterly profit, mainly due to higher shipments of agricultural
products and coal.
The company, which links 23 states in western United States,
said revenue from agricultural products jumped 19 percent in the
second quarter, while revenue from coal rose 1 percent.
Coal is Union Pacific's largest cargo in terms of volumes.
"We are optimistic about the second half of the year," Chief
Executive Jack Koraleski said in a statement on Thursday.
Union Pacific has benefited from a rise in grain shipments
meant for export to Mexico and China.
The company also took advantage of higher demand for thermal
coal in the quarter ended June 30, a result of high natural gas
prices.
Net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the
quarter from $1.11 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $6.02 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.43 per share
on revenue of $6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific's shares closed at
$102.51 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The stock has gained about 28 percent in the year to
Wednesday's close, in line with the S&P Railroads Index
.
