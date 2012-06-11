版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二

New Issue- UnionBanCal Corp sells $900 mln notes

June 11 UnionBanCal Corporation &
Union Bank, N.A. on Monday sold $900 million of
senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and
Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: UNIONBANCAL	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 2.125 PCT   MATURITY    06/16/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.699   FIRST PAY   12/16/2012   	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.189 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/18/2012	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 	
 	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 3.5 PCT     MATURITY    06/18/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.20    FIRST PAY   12/18/2012	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 3.596 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/18/2012	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

