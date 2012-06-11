New Issue- UnionBanCal Corp sells $900 mln notes

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces HSR clearance
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces Hart-Scott-Rodino clearance for collaboration and license agreement with CSL
June 11 UnionBanCal Corporation & Union Bank, N.A. on Monday sold $900 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Mitsubishi were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: UNIONBANCAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.125 PCT MATURITY 06/16/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.699 FIRST PAY 12/16/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.189 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/18/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 06/18/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.20 FIRST PAY 12/18/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.596 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017