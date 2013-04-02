UnionBanCal to sell mutual fund business -sources

* Deal announcement expected this week -sources
* Firm decided funds were non-core -source
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, April 2 San Francisco-based
UnionBanCal Corp is selling its mutual fund business, three
sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The firm is expected to announce the sale of its HighMark
Funds in the next few days, two of the sources said.
UnionBanCal, which also owns Union Bank, is selling its
mutual funds because it is not core to its business, said one of
the sources familiar with the situation, who wanted to remain
anonymous because he is not allowed to speak to the press.
The firm is expected to sell its five money market funds to
one buyer and the rest of its mutual fund business to another
buyer, said one of the sources. Highmark's 24 funds have $8
billion in assets, according to Lipper. Five of those funds are
money market funds and have $4.2 billion in assets.
It could not be determined who the buyers were or how much
UnionBancal is getting for the sales.
A UnionBancal official was not immediately available to
comment, a spokeswoman said.
UnionBancal, which had $97 billion in assets at December 31,
2012, is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
.
The firm joins a number of U.S. financial institutions that
are shedding their asset management arms to focus on their core
banking businesses.
Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. is in talks to
sell its Ridgeworth Asset Management and is also expected to
announce a deal shortly.