版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Union Drilling jumps in premarket; to be acquired by Sidewinder Drilling

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Union Drilling Inc : * Jumps 14.2 percent to $7 in premarket; to be acquired by Sidewinder Drilling for $139.1 million in cash

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐