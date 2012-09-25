版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 19:06 BJT

CORRECTED-Sidewinder Drilling to buy Union Drilling

(Corrects headline to show the company's name is Sidewinder, not Sidewater)

Sept 25 Sidewinder Drilling Inc, controlled by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners, will buy Union Drilling Inc for $139.1 million in cash.

The $6.50 per share offer represents a premium of 6 percent over Union's Monday close of $6.13 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

