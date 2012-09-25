CORRECTED-Sidewinder Drilling to buy Union Drilling

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
(Corrects headline to show the company's name is Sidewinder, not Sidewater)
Sept 25 Sidewinder Drilling Inc, controlled by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners, will buy Union Drilling Inc for $139.1 million in cash.
The $6.50 per share offer represents a premium of 6 percent over Union's Monday close of $6.13 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
